Introduction

ne is a free (GPL'd) text editor based on the POSIX standard that runs (we hope) on almost any UN*X machine. ne is easy to use for the beginner, but powerful and fully configurable for the wizard, and most sparing in its resource usage. If you have the resources and the patience to use emacs or the right mental twist to use vi then probably ne is not for you. However, if you need an editor that:

… then you should try ne.

neSome of the features of ne are:

Linux Voice ranked ne as the third best editor for Linux!

﻿Downloads

There are a few archives related to ne: the general distribution is a tar gzip'd file containing sources that should compile under any POSIX-compliant UNIX. The RPM archives provide easy installation on RPM-based distributions.

If you use the Cygwin environment there is a version of ne compiled for it (you just have to untar it in the root directory). This version requires the last version of ncurses, but you can also get a termcap-based version that has no dependencies and starts by default using the built-in ANSI sequences.

ne was originally developed on the Amiga and inspired by TurboText, a wonderful editor written by Martin Taillefer. Development moved then on Linux. Todd Lewis joined the development donating code he wrote to add features required at the University of North Carolina. Daniele Filaretti helped with syntax highlighting.